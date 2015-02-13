HTS EPOLL

Recent Posts

E-Poll

In our latest e-poll, Lizanne Debeauville asks: Do You Support the NHC’s Plans to Demolish the old CDC Apartments at La Clery?

E-Poll Presentation

In our latest E-Poll, we want to know your views: Has Justify’s Triple Crown Increased Your Confidence in the DSH Project?

HTS E-poll

Are you satisfied with the United Workers Party’s achievements in its first two years in office?

HTS E-poll

Do you agree with the decision to keep the present St. Jude Hospital construction site?    

HTS E-Poll

Do you think the 25 cents per plastic bag charge by Massy Stores Saint Lucia is reasonable?

