Youth, Students Councils to put on “Lucian Leaders’ Summit”

[Press release] The Saint Lucia National Youth Council (SLNYC) in collaboration with the National Students Council (NSC) and the Global Environment Facility and partners, takes this opportunity to officially announce the hosting of the 2018 “Lucian Leaders’ Summit” from August 13th to 17th 2018.

This much anticipated event seeks to gather student representatives from various secondary schools, the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College and other tertiary institutions across the island, providing them with an opportunity to embark on a journey of empowerment and proactive leadership.

The “Lucian Leaders’ Summit” has initially been designed to promote an experience-based approach to student-friendly learning. This program will motivate participants to develop and expand on their organizational skill set and then use this to engender a more proactive student leadership movement in their schools for the upcoming school year and beyond. The summit aims to encourage students to take a more active role as it relates to student governance and spare head more student focused initiatives and activities, along with advocating for their fellow classmates in an organized and professional manner.

This year’s summit will address Environmental Conservation by tackling sustainable development goals 13, 14 and 15, transforming participating students and youth leaders from passive to active learners by carrying out various initiatives within their respective schools. More information will be provided to selected students following registration.

Students who are interested in being part of the Lucian Leaders’ Summit 2018 are kindly asked to contact us at nyc.saintlucia@gmail.com, via telephone at 720-3001 / 714-2416 or visit the SLNYC office, William Peter Boulevard, Castries. Look out for the designated venue and further details.

