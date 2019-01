After a phenomenal showing in November 2018, the Youth In Arts theatre company, will host its third showing of ‘Masquerade Master ‘on January 18th at the National Cultural Centre, in celebration of our Nobel laureates.

‘Masquerade Master’ is a musical by Drenia Frederick, directed by Michelle Theobalds with music adapted and arranged by Barbara Cadet. This third showing caters to a variety of age groups.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit