A UK and St. Lucian based non-profit organization has donated 1,000 pounds sterling to the Youth in Arts Theatre Company 2018 stage production ‘masquerade master.’

The enchanted musical play is a story of the immortal papa djab and masquerade puppet characters and their journey to experience the human condition.

