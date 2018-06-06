Home / News Updates / YOUTH HOST SUICIDE PREVENTION TRAINING

YOUTH HOST SUICIDE PREVENTION TRAINING

Rehani Isidore June 6, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Saint Lucia has seen a growing number of suicides and attempted suicide cases over the past few years.

As such, the Castries North Youth & Sports Council on June 6 hosted a suicide prevention seminar.

The seminar, according to president Kim Cayol targeted students attending secondary schools in Castries North.

Cayol says the activity has been well received by participants.

Consultant psychiatrist at the National Mental Wellness Centre, Dr. Julius Gilliard was among those making presentations to participants.

He says there are many signs of suicidal risk. The seminar was held at the conference room of the Department of Youth Development & Sports.

