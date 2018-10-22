[Press Release] Supporting Young St. Lucian Artistes – “We Matter Too”

Details of the sixteenth consecutive annual Youth Fest, the finals of which takes place at the Philip Marcellin Grounds, Vieux Fort on Sunday December 16th, 2018.

Background

Youth Fest is a family-oriented event that focuses on showcasing, promoting and developing the musical and related talents of our youth while harnessing their creativity and influences to spread messages of understanding, tolerance, peace and goodwill for a better society.

The young and upcoming St. Lucian artistes are at major disadvantage as they are for the most part excluded from the big festivals that promote and showcase mainly foreign artistes with huge price tags. In our quest to provide a platform where the talent of young and upcoming local Artistes could be displayed on a big stage, the annual youth fest was conceived. It is our belief that we all have a responsibility to assist these youngsters for the benefit of building a better country especially in an environment of exclusion, broken dreams, and escalating crime. Reaching out to the society with positive music and lyrics through the voices of the youth is a very powerful influence.

Corporate sponsorship of the annual Youth Fest has in no small measure contributed to the success and longevity of this event. The young St. Lucian artistes and patrons really appreciate the continued commitment of Corporate St. Lucia to the showcasing and development of youth talent and the promotion of positive messages and family values. In our quest to ensure that the South of St. Lucia is included in the entertainment and tourism arenas and portrayed positively, the Finals is held in Vieux Fort.

Objectives

Youth Fest 2018 aims to:

-To provide an established forum where the talent and creativity of Young Local Artistes are showcased.

-To assist in the development of Young Artistes and encourage them to utilize their lyrics and music in disseminating positive messages aimed at reducing crime and fostering a better society.

-To partner with Companies, Governments, and NGO’s committed to the ideals of Corporate Social Responsibility, family values and spreading positive messages in the fight against DRUGS, VIOLENCE, and CRIME.

-To provide promotional opportunities for Companies to market their products and connect with the Youth and families and develop brand loyalty.

Program

AUDITIONING FOR THE YOUTH STAR COMPETITION (September to November 16, 2018)

Artistes are invited to submit original audition clips of their tracks from which the finalists to compete at the December 16th Youth Star Competition will be selected by a panel of judges. The finalists compete in two categories; namely ten Teens (aged 19 and younger) and ten Twenties (aged 20 to 29). Artistes compete in a genre of their choice from Gospel, Dancehall, Reggae, Calypso, Soca, Rap, Hip-Hop, R&B, Emerging Creole and Local. November 16, 2018 is the deadline for receipt of audition tracks.

ARTISTES TRAINING

A comprehensive training workshop will be organized during the first week of December to prepare the finalists to perform at world class standard on December 16th.

PROMOTIONS

Auditioning

Youth Fest to utilize bus stickers, radio, tv, talk show hosts, social media, clubs and strategic partners to create auditioning awareness and encourage artistes, songwriters and promoters to participate in the competition.

December 16 Youth Fest Finals

Details of the Finals and its sponsors will be extensively advertised on flyers, radio, TV, talk show programs, social media, road promotions, and by DJs and MCs at clubs and events. The Philip Marcellin Grounds will be decorated with paraphernalia and signage of the title and platinum sponsors displaying their names, messages and products.

YOUTH FEST DECEMBER 16TH FINALS

CHILDREN’S TREAT – 2 PM TO 5 PM

An area of the playing field will be sectioned off for exciting children activities; Children under 12 enter free before 4 P.M. Bouncing castle, slides, face painting, toys etc.

YOUTH STAR COMPETITION

Young artistes compete in two categories namely; TEENS (aged 19 and under) and TWENTIES (aged 20-29).

Prize Monies for the winners and Youth Star 2018 are as follows:

Youth Star 2017

Overall Winner – Artiste $5,000, Producer $2,500

Twenties Category

1St Place – Artiste $1,500, Producer $750

2ndPlace – Artiste $1,000, Producer $500

Teen & under Category

1St Place – Artiste $1,500, Producer $750

2ndPlace – Artiste $1,000, Producer $500

In addition to the prize monies, all competing artistes are paid appearance fees, Teens – $200, Twenties – $300

SHOW & PARTY

Free style dancing and display of creativity and beauty

FEATURED ARTISTES

Local Artistes

Youth Fest 2018 will feature some of St. Lucia’s renowned local artistes who are making an impression on the international stage.

International Artiste, the young, talented and vibrant Trinidadian, Nailah Blackman will headline Youth Fest 2018 as a motivation for the Youth Star Competitors and as an added incentive to locals and foreigners to attend in large numbers.

VIP & SPONSORS

Special seating with complimentary food and drinks

CASH & PRIZES

Gate prizes for patrons, parents, guardians and youth attending the Youth Fest Finals

YOUTH FEST T-SHIRTS

A limited number of youth fest t-shirts would be on sale to patrons

ADMISSION:

General Admission $30.00

Early Bird Special $20.00/$25.00

VIP All Inclusive $100.00

SPONSORSHIP

Information on the sponsors supporting Youth Fest 2018 would be released after Jounen Creole.

