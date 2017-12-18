The Culture Ministry is praising the organizers of this year’s Youth Star contest.
Over 19 competitors battled for the coveted Youth Star title at the Philip Marcellin grounds in Vieux-Fort on Sunday, December 18.
The Culture Ministry is praising the organizers of this year’s Youth Star contest.
Over 19 competitors battled for the coveted Youth Star title at the Philip Marcellin grounds in Vieux-Fort on Sunday, December 18.
Playing field maintenance island-wide is 90% complete. That’s according to the chairman of Sports Saint …