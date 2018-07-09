Youth Council launches A.R.R.O.W. Program

SLNYC International Youth Ambassadors Chairperson Launches A.R.R.O.W. Program for Local Students

The Saint Lucia National Council’s International Youth Ambassadors Network Chairperson Ms. Monique Sterling, along with Network Advisor Dr Karen Sterling are on island, and are set to launch the A.R.R.O.W. Program (Aiming to Reach the Right Opportunities Workshop) this week. This program will be centered on professions in the STEM fields, Fine Arts, Sports, and Entrepreneurship, with an additional course in leadership, empowerment, and self-enrichment. The goal of this workshop is to aid in a social and educational transformation of the youth of Saint Lucia that will extend far beyond the scope of this workshop’s curriculum. The Program will target students between 12 and 16 years old and will expose them to networks of direct communication with fellow citizens of Saint Lucia who have overcome similar obstacles. Some of the objectives of the program include:

To engage students in activities and internships associated with the particular areas they have identified with.

To work with the participants in one-on-one sessions identifying obstacles and helping to suggest concrete solutions.

To evaluate the growth and progress of participants by collecting data before and after the seminar with surveys.

To collect continued reports of the progress of participants in school and home environments post-workshop.

ARROW will run from Monday July 9th to Friday July 13th at the Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School. The program is supported through the generous contributions of the New Jersey Medical SCHOOL, Dr Baker of New Jersey, Dr K. Glace, Mr. P. Francis and SSDF.

