YOUNG WOMAN FEARED MISSING IN VIEUX FORT

Rehani Isidore November 10, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Police are reporting conducting a search for young woman feared missing in the Blackbay, Laborie area.

The black-bay resident identified as 32-year-old Saddie Byron disappeared without a trace on Friday.

The extensive search is reportedly underway near the bridge at the intersection of the Blackbay Laborie.

Details are still sketchy but sources tell News4orce that law enforcement officers recovered some personal effects of the missing young woman.

Our southern correspondent is on the scene and will have more updates on this story as they become available.

