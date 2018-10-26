YOUNG SCIENCE AND TECH INNOVATORS AND ENTREPENEURS INVITED TO APPLY FOR THE US STATE DEPARTMENT’S 2019 GLOBAL INNOVATION THROUGH SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (GIST) INITIATIVE TECHNOLOGY IDEA COMPETITION

[Press Release] Young Science and Technology Innovators and Entrepreneurs invited to apply for the U.S. State Department’s 2019 Global Innovation through Science and Technology (GIST) initiative Technology Idea (Tech-I) Competition

The application process is currently open for the U.S. State Department’s 2019 Global Innovation through Science and Technology (GIST) initiative Technology Idea (Tech-I) Competition. The GIST Tech-I Competition offers young science and technology innovators and entrepreneurs an opportunity to compete for mentorship, training, and seed capital to advance their ventures. Finalists will gain international visibility from pitching their ideas at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) in Bahrain from April 15 to 18, 2019, as well as compete for over US$35,000 in seed capital and US$200,000 in Amazon Cloud Computing credits. In addition, all finalists will receive extensive training and mentoring before the GEC and up to three months of mentorship following the GEC.

Applicants should submit responses to questions on their science or technology innovation along with a 90-second video explaining their idea or product/service athttp://bit.ly/TechI2019. Applicants must be citizens of Dominica, St. Lucia or St. Vincent and the Grenadines; must be between 18-40 years old on November 23, 2018; and either have a business or be willing to start a business in their country. The GIST Tech-I competition is seeking startups from all areas of science and technology innovation (e.g. agriculture, education, energy, environment, health, information communication technologies (ICT), oceans, and space science) who are still early stage (i.e. companies that have completed some market analysis, have a launch timeline or have recently launched a product/service for distribution, or have a realistic strategy to sell a product/service).

For further information, please visit www.GISTNetwork.org for details on this year’s competition. All early-stage science and technology startups are encouraged to apply.

