YOUNG ATHLETE FROM LABORIE RECEIVES SPECIAL WELCOME HOME

Stephy Anius August 5, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

This week; a young athlete from Laborie received a hero’s welcome on his return from the 2019 San Salvador games. Jahiem Ferdinand was among the seven St. Lucians who represented St. Lucia at the championships in July.

 

