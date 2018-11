The St. Lucia Diabetic And Hypertension Association Is Warning Of The Increased Prevalence Of Diabetes Among Children. The Association Is Calling On Parents And Guardians To Do More To Protect Their Children From Those Lifestyle Diseases. November Is Being Observed As World Diabetes Month. Health Experts Are Appealing To Persons To Make The Necessary Lifestyle Changes To Remain Healthy.

