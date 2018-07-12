World Cup- Fifa investigates England chants during Croatia defeat

BBC- Richard Conway- Chants of a “possible discriminatory” nature by England fans during their World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia, are being investigated by Fifa.

It relates to the chanting of “no surrender” by England fans and other potentially discriminatory songs.

“We can confirm that a report has been filed in relation to chants of a possible discriminatory nature by English fans,” said Fifa.

“Proceedings have been opened against The Football Association.”

England were beaten 2-1 in Moscow after extra-time as they attempted to reach a first World Cup final since 1966.

They will end their tournament with a third/fourth place play-off against Belgium in St Petersburg on Saturday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

