World Cup 2018 – which teams have qualified for Russia?

BBC- The final round of World Cup qualifying is taking place, and 28 countries are already assured of their places alongside hosts Russia at next summer’s 32-team tournament.

Five-time winners Brazil are there, as are defending champions Germany, plus Argentina, Belgium, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Egypt, England, France, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia and Uruguay.