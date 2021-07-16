Two women will be contesting the 2021 general election on a National Green Party (NGP) ticket. However, the green movement is not just confined to the NGP, with likely minded hopefuls looking to make a difference in a number of constituencies.
Two women will be contesting the 2021 general election on a National Green Party (NGP) ticket. However, the green movement is not just confined to the NGP, with likely minded hopefuls looking to make a difference in a number of constituencies.
Saint Lucia has recorded another gun related death as the epidemic of deadly shootings continues. …