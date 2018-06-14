Woman Slain at Cap Estate

A British national reportedly in her 60’s is Saint Lucia’s 16th homicide victim for 2018.
The battered body of Anna Cecilia Mitchell, was discovered in the upscale community of Cap Estate on Tuesday afternoon.
