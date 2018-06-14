Home / News Updates / Woman Slain at Cap Estate
Anna Cecilia Mitchell

Woman Slain at Cap Estate

Alison Kentish June 13, 2018 News Updates, Recent News, Top Stories Leave a comment

A British national reportedly in her 60’s is Saint Lucia’s 16th homicide victim for 2018.

The battered body of Anna Cecilia Mitchell, was discovered in the upscale community of Cap Estate on Tuesday afternoon.

 

