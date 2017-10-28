Home / News Updates / Woman Escapes Death After Gunmen Execute Three in Vieux-Fort Home

Woman Escapes Death After Gunmen Execute Three in Vieux-Fort Home

Rehani Isidore October 28, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

New details emerging from a suspected triple homicide near Bruceville, Vieux-Fort have reportedly revealed a fourth occupant of the home raided by multiple gunmen is believed to have escaped.

Paramedics responded to a distress call in ‘Shanty Town’ shortly after 1 am October 28. Three men were each discovered unresponsive with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not released the identities of the shooting victims. Sources at the homicide scene reported hearing more than one armed suspects demand entry to the home. The gunmen according to witnesses identified themselves as police officers before storming the dwelling home.

One victim was found under a bed, two more shooting victims were discovered in the living room area of the home.

Investigators believe a fourth female occupant may have escaped.

The Criminal Investigations Department south have launched a full scale investigation. The triple homicide has spiked the national homicide toll from 44 to 47. 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

INVADER WINS INAUGURAL CREOLE SINGING COMPETITION

De Soca-Lypso Revue hosted the 5th annual National Kweyol Song Competition in honor of former …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved