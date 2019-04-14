Home / News Updates / WINFRESH SYMPATHIZES; CLARIFIES DECEASED STEVEDORE’S EMPLOYMENT STATUS

Winfresh Limited has extended condolences to the family and friends of the Wilson Joseph, the 54-year-old man who died following an accident on the Castries port on Thursday April 11th.

 (Deceased Wilson Joseph, 54)

According to his co-worker, the stevedore was pinned by a 40-foot container while a vessel was being loaded.

A press release issued by the St. Lucia Air and Seaports Authority on Friday, stated that Joseph, was employed by Winfresh for banana loading.

In a statement issued on Saturday April 13th, Winfresh said it deeply regrets the incident, but needs to clarify that Joseph was employed by Kudos parking, which is contracted to providing stevedoring and loading services to the company. It added that Winfresh has no control of or involvement in decisions regarding who is employed or the terms of employment of stevedores, or any other people engaged in the provision of services under the contract with kudos parking, which are strictly the responsibilities of the service provider. It says moreover, all health & safety and operational procedures involved in the process of delivering services are the responsibility of the service provider and therefore, all questions related to the incident ought to be directed, appropriately, at the management of service provider, Kudos parking.

