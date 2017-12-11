Home / Sports / Windward Islands Volcanoes to face Jamaica Scorpions this Thursday at the DSCG

Liz-Anne De Beauville December 11, 2017 Sports Leave a comment

Press Release- The SLNCA will be hosting the 7th round match between the Windward Islands Volcanoes and Jamaica Scorpions in the CWI Regional 4 day Championship. The match which will be a day/night fixture will bowl off from 2pm this coming Thursday.

In an effort to increase spectator support for the match, the SLNCA has made entry for all national players free. The Association has also extended the courtesy to spouses or partners accompanying national players. Children under 12 attending the match will enter free. Entry charge to the match will be $10 daily.

 

 

