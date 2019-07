The Windward Islands Senior Women’s Football championship begins tonight.

Four teams, namely St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Grenada, Dominica and hosts St. Lucia will vie for the title at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

The first match will see defending champions Grenada take on St. Vincent & the Grenadines at 6pm. For the second game, St. Lucia will take on Dominica at 8pm.

Trevor Anderson will serve as the head coach for the St. Lucia team.