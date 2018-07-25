WINDWARD ISLAND SCHOOL GAMES: DAY 3

Press Release- Grenada successful on third day of competition in 2018 Windward Islands School games.

Vieux Fort Saint Lucia, July 25th – Grenada pulled off victories in their two events as day three of the 2018 Windward Islands School Games ended here Tuesday but the highlight of the day’s schedule was Dominica’s thrilling come from behind 47-40 victory over hosts Saint Lucia in male basketball at the Vieux Fort Multi-Purpose Court.

The Saint Lucians were up 12-0 early in the proceedings but a determined Dominica outfit showed resilience late into the first half and paced themselves well in the second for a strong finish. Aaron Hippolyte was pivotal for the Dominicans with 12 points and seven rebounds and and Faywanie Foyle contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds. For Saint Lucia Noah Boyde had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

In the other male Basketball fixture Grenada held a comfortable 76-56 scoreline against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the final whistle. For Grenada Alkinde Redhead had 16 points five rebounds, Jake Baptiste 25 points eight rebounds , Omar Panchoo 15 points 10 rebounds and Omar Walker 11 points 13 rebounds.

Grenada’s first victory Tuesday came in Netball when they defeated Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 27-12, quarter scores 6-4, 10-8, 16-9, 27-12. Goal shoot Kelsie Murrel Ross scored 21 of 37 attempts for Grenada and Carlene Alexander six from 11. Goal shoot Kristiana Christopher six from 13, Goal attack Chaunte Williams four from 10 and Goal Attack Bobriel Ballantyne scored two from six attempts for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Hosts Saint Lucia had to hold off a late surge by Dominica to win their encounter 27-25. Saint Lucia lead at all quarters 7-5, 10-9, 21-15, 27-25. Goal Attack Megan Nestor netted 18 of 29 attempts and goal shoot Daysha Eugene nine from 18. Dominica’s scoring was carried by Goal attack Kyla Winston 15/23 and goal shoot Celina Langlaise 10 from 14 attempts.

The Games continue Wednesday with Male Volleyball at the Micoud Multi Purpose court. Grenada takes on Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia plays Dominica . In the evening, female basketball continues at the Vieux Fort court with Dominica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines featuring in the first match while Saint Lucia comes up against Grenada afterwards.

