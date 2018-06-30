Windward Island School Games 2018- Department of Sports meeting for vendors

As Saint Lucia gets prepared to host the 2018 Windward Islands Schools Games, the Department of Youth Development and Sports is in the process of attending to a number of logistical issues surrounding the Games to be held in the South of the island.

As part of that process the Department is inviting vendors in the South of the Island who wish to vend during the Windward Island School Games (WISG) 2018 scheduled to run from July 21st to July 30th, 2018. This meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 5th, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. at the George Odlum Stadium.

The following venues will be used for the games – Micoud Court, Phillip Marcellin Ground and the Vieux Fort Court.

