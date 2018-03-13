Windies Women confident as T20 series begins

Jamaica Observer West Indies Women are confident heading into the five-match T20 International series against New Zealand White Ferns starting later today at the Bay Ova in New Zealand.

During their first training session at the venue, Captain Stafanie Taylor said the team was going to use their status as reigning ICC Women’s World T20 Champions and their victory over the White Ferns in the semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup as motivation for this series.

The West Indies Women were defeated 3-0 in the ODI series, which was part of the ICC Women’s Championships Round 2.

The first T20 International starts on Wednesday, March 14 at 2:00 pm local time in Tauranga or Tuesday, March 13 at 8:00 pm Jamaica time.

