WINDIES MEN TO BATTLE BANGLADESH IN ALL THREE FORMATS

St John’s, ANTIGUA- CWI– When the WINDIES Men line up against Bangladesh in the upcoming 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is series, WINDIES will have a winning record since these two teams have been playing each other.

WINDIES lead the Test contest 10 – 2; ODIs 20 -9 but are tied 4 matches a piece in the T20Is battle. The last time the teams met, WINDIES took the Test series 2-0; but lost both the ODIs and T20Is series 1-2 respectively.

The WINDIES will be after more positive results for this encounter. The WINDIES will also be without Test and ODI Captain, Jason Holder who has a partial thickness tear of the subscapularis tendon in his shoulder and will undergo physiotherapy and rehabilitation in Barbados. Sitting Vice Captain, Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the team in his absence. Chairman of Selectors, Courtney Browne says, “After a tough tour of India, the selection panel kept faith with the current Test match squad as the panel believes that in developing a competitive team there is a lot to learn from these tough tours. The loss of captain Jason Holder will be heart felt but the panel believes that the team still has the ability to do very well in Bangladesh. Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the team in Jason’s absence and Raymon Reifer’s all-round ability will give the squad additional options.”

FULL TEST SQUAD Kraigg Brathwaite – Captain Sunil Ambris Devendra Bishoo Roston Chase Shane Dowrich Shannon Gabriel Jahmar Hamilton Shimron Hetmyer Shai Hope Shermon Lewis Keemo Paul Kieran Powell Raymon Reifer Kemar Roach Jomel Warrican SCHEDULE 1st Test – November 22 – Chittagong

2nd Test – November 30 – Mirpur

1st ODI – December 9 – Mirpur

2nd ODI – December 11 – Mirpur

3rd ODI – December 14 – Sylhet

1st T20I – December 17 – Sylhet

2nd T20I – December 20 – Mirpur

3rd T20I – December 22 – Mirpur

