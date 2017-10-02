Windies leave next week for Zimbabwe Tests

HARARE, Zimbabwe (CMC) — Queens Sports Club will host both Tests when West Indies arrive in Zimbabwe next week Wednesday for their short series against Zimbabwe.

The tourists are expected to play a three-day warm-up match before taking on the hosts in the two Tests at the venue in Bulawayo, which last hosted a match in the longest format when New Zealand toured last year August.

“The first Test is pencilled for October 21-25 while the second one is set for October 29 to November 2,” Zimbabwe Cricket spokesman, Darlington Majonga said.

He added: “West Indies will play warm-up matches facing Zimbabwe A in a three-day practice match beginning October 15 at the Bulwayo Athletic Club.”

The series is expected to see the return of Brendan Taylor and Kyle Jarvis, both of whom have not played for Zimbabwe in recent years.

Taylor, 31, has not suited up since the 2015 World Cup while the 28-year-old Jarvis played the last of his eight Tests four years ago. Both have spent the last few years in England playing County cricket.

West Indies will be looking to turn the page on an overall disappointing tour of England where they lost the three-match series, 2-1.

However, they will fancy their chances against a Zimbabwe side which have played just 13 Tests in the last four years, winning just two and losing their last nine.