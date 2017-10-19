Windies can only gain one point from clean sweep

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (CMC) — West Indies stand to gain precious little from their two-Test series tour of Zimbabwe starting Saturday, even if they make a clean sweep of the series.

According to an International Cricket Council release on Thursday, the most the eighth-ranked Caribbean side can achieve with a 2-0 victory is a single point, which would take them up to 76 points in the ICC Test rankings.

A 1-0 series win, however, will see West Indies remain on 75 points but the danger comes with a drawn series, as they could lose up to three points and slip behind ninth-ranked Bangladesh on decimal points.

In the case of an unlikely series defeat, the Windies will slip to 69 points and lose two further points with a 2-0 loss.

West Indies are heavy favourites to win the series, having never lost a Test to the African nation in eight previous meetings.

Zimbabwe are a struggling international side, losing 10 of their last 11 Tests inside the last three years.

Though team ratings points will be limited, key West Indies players can make significant progress in the individual rankings.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite, the only Windies batsman in the top-20 at 18th, can make further strides with heaving scoring while Shai Hope, who lies 31st, can also achieve a higher ranking if he continues his good form from the recent England tour.

Fast bowlers Shannon Gabriel, 21st in the bowlers rankings and Kemar Roach, 26th, can also climb higher with strong performances.

Both Tests are set for Queens Sports Club here.