Windies aims to improve ranking with busy summer schedule

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Top-order, left-handed batsman, Devon Smith returns to the WINDIES squad for the series against Sri Lanka. Wicket-keeper, Jamar Hamilton has also earned selection in the elite squad for the first time becoming the second Anguillan, behind Omari Banks to do so.
The confirmed squad is:
- Jason Holder – captain
- Devendra Bishoo
- Kraigg Brathwaite
- Roston Chase
- Miguel Cummins
- Shane Dowrich
- Shannon Gabriel
- Jamar Hamilton
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Shai Hope
- Kieran Powell
- Kemar Roach
- Devon Smith
Commenting on the make-up of this squad, Chairman of Selectors, Courtney Browne said, “we have retained the core of the Test team as they remain competitive even after a tough series in New Zealand. Devon Smith had an outstanding year and players who excel to that degree should be recognized. We are trying to improve our top order batting performances.”
Browne also noted that “Jamar Hamilton comes into the squad after consecutive strong performances over the last three years and showed even better quality in the A Team series against the England Lions. We wish the team every success.”
The 13-man squad will start their busy summer schedule against Sri Lanka in the first Test which bowls off on Wednesday, June 6 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.
The complete summer schedule includes 5 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20s and CEO, Johnny Grave thinks these two international homes series “will provide an opportunity for the team to improve its rankings in the Tests and One-Day formats.”
The Sri Lanka series will also include the historic day/night Test, scheduled for the Kensington Oval, Barbados from June 23 – 27. The period will also mark the 90th anniversary since the West Indies became a Test-playing nation.