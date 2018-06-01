Windies A to take on England Lions and India in one day series

When WINDIES A goes to England this summer, it will be the third series in less than a year.
Cricket West Indies is placing great emphasis on the A team programme to give players international experience and to ensure that “players have the best possible preparation along the pathway to becoming an elite athlete”.
Following a successful and a comprehensive series win over the England Lions earlier this year in the Caribbean, WINDIES A will participate in a Tri-Nation series with India and hosts, England.
The one-day series includes a double round robin with a final and will run from June 17 – July 2. Before that there will be two warm up matches.
The 14-man squad reads:
Jason Mohammed – captain
Sunil Ambris
Jermaine Blackwood
Rahkeem Cornwall
Dominic Drakes
Chandrapaul Hemraj
Chemar Holder
Andre McCarthy
Keemo Paul
Rovman Powell
Raymon Reifer
Devon Thomas
Oshane Thomas
Jomel Warrican
In commenting on the squad, Chairman of Selectors, Courtney Browne says, “as we look ahead to preparing for the 2019 ICC World Cup, the panel has included a mix of current ODI players (Jason Mohammed, Keemo Paul, and Rovman Powell) and also some exciting young fast bowlers that are part of the fast bowling camp currently ongoing in Antigua. Sunil Ambris is also returning from injury. The panel is looking forward to also identifying any talent that can be part of the 2019 ICC World Cup squad.”
The team is scheduled to arrive in the UK on Thursday, June 14 and they will be accompanied by the Team Management Unit:
Andrew Richardson –Team Manager
Floyd Reifer – Head Coach
Rayon Griffith – Asst Coach
Orlando Griffith – S&C
Vernon ‘Khevyn’ Williams – Physiotherapist
Dinesh Mahabir – Analyst
Richard Pybus will also travel in his capacity as High-Performance Director.
The match fixtures read:
WINDIES A to UK 2018 Schedule
Sunday, June 17 1-day v Warwickshire Edgbaston (11am)
Tuesday, June 19 1-day v Worcestershire New Rd, Worcester (11am)
Lions /WINDIES/India Tri Series
Fri 22 June Lions v India A ODI The 3aaa County Ground, Derby
Sat 23 June Lions v WINDIES A ODI The 3aaa County Ground, Derby
Mon 25 June India A v WINDIES A The Fischer County Ground,
Tue 26 June Lions v India A The Fischer County Ground,
Thu 28 June Lions v WINDIES A Northampton
Fri 29 June India A v WINDIES A Northampton
Mon 2 July Final Kia Oval