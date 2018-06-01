Windies A to take on England Lions and India in one day series

When WINDIES A goes to England this summer, it will be the third series in less than a year.

Cricket West Indies is placing great emphasis on the A team programme to give players international experience and to ensure that “players have the best possible preparation along the pathway to becoming an elite athlete”.

Following a successful and a comprehensive series win over the England Lions earlier this year in the Caribbean, WINDIES A will participate in a Tri-Nation series with India and hosts, England.

The one-day series includes a double round robin with a final and will run from June 17 – July 2. Before that there will be two warm up matches.

The 14-man squad reads:

Jason Mohammed – captain

Sunil Ambris

Jermaine Blackwood

Rahkeem Cornwall

Dominic Drakes

Chandrapaul Hemraj

Chemar Holder

Andre McCarthy

Keemo Paul

Rovman Powell

Raymon Reifer

Devon Thomas

Oshane Thomas

Jomel Warrican

In commenting on the squad, Chairman of Selectors, Courtney Browne says, “as we look ahead to preparing for the 2019 ICC World Cup, the panel has included a mix of current ODI players (Jason Mohammed, Keemo Paul, and Rovman Powell) and also some exciting young fast bowlers that are part of the fast bowling camp currently ongoing in Antigua. Sunil Ambris is also returning from injury. The panel is looking forward to also identifying any talent that can be part of the 2019 ICC World Cup squad.”

The team is scheduled to arrive in the UK on Thursday, June 14 and they will be accompanied by the Team Management Unit:

Andrew Richardson –Team Manager

Floyd Reifer – Head Coach

Rayon Griffith – Asst Coach

Orlando Griffith – S&C

Vernon ‘Khevyn’ Williams – Physiotherapist

Dinesh Mahabir – Analyst

Richard Pybus will also travel in his capacity as High-Performance Director.

The match fixtures read:

WINDIES A to UK 2018 Schedule

Sunday, June 17 1-day v Warwickshire Edgbaston (11am)

Tuesday, June 19 1-day v Worcestershire New Rd, Worcester (11am)

Lions /WINDIES/India Tri Series

Fri 22 June Lions v India A ODI The 3aaa County Ground, Derby

Sat 23 June Lions v WINDIES A ODI The 3aaa County Ground, Derby

Mon 25 June India A v WINDIES A The Fischer County Ground,

Tue 26 June Lions v India A The Fischer County Ground,

Thu 28 June Lions v WINDIES A Northampton

Fri 29 June India A v WINDIES A Northampton

Mon 2 July Final Kia Oval

