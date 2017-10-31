Windies ‘A’ squad for one-day matches against Sri Linka ‘A’

(CWI) – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies has announced a 13-member Windies “A” squad for the three One-day matches against Sri Lanka “A”, starting this week.

SQUAD

Jahmar Hamilton (Captain)

Sunil Ambris

Ronsford Beaton

Shamarh Brooks

John Campbell

Rahkeem Cornwall

Sheldon Cottrell

Montcin Hodge

Damion Jacobs

Reynard Leveridge

Kyle Mayers

Andre McCarthy

Odean Smith

Team Management Unit

Graeme West (Head Coach)

Dwain Gill (Team Operations Manager)

Corey Collymore (Assistant Coach)

Khevyn Williams (Physiotherapist)

Zephrynus Nicholas (Fitness Coordinator)

Dinesh Mahabir (Video Data Analyst)

Four players that did not play in the preceding “Tests” have been chosen in the squad. They are: Guyana Jaguars fast bowler Ronsford Beaton, Windward Islands Volcanoes all-rounder Kyle Mayers, along with the Jamaica Scorpions pair of Andre McCarthy and Odean Smith, a member of the West Indies Under-19 side that won the ICC Youth World Cup last year in Bangladesh.

Commenting on the squad, Chairman of the CWI Selection Panel, Courtney Browne said: “The squad builds on our last President’s XI squad which played against England earlier this year with Jahmar Hamilton retained as captain.

“Players coming into the square are those to replace the players that have moved up to the senior team or those that are not available at this time.”

He added: “Our ‘A’ Team programme is a stepping stone to our senior team and the panels want to encourage players to focus on consistent performances.

“With a full year of One-day International matches coming up next year, including the ICC World Cup qualifiers next March in Zimbabwe, this is another opportunity, along with the Regional Super50 Cup next January, for players to present themselves for any places available in the senior team.”

RESULTS OF MATCHES

October

Wed 11 to Sat 14 1st “Test” – Windies “A” won by an innings and 13 runs – Trelawny Multiplex, Jamaica

Thu 19 to Sun 22 2nd “Test” – Sri Lanka “A” won by 280 runs – Trelawny Multiplex

Thu 26 to Sun 29 3rd “Test” – Sri Lanka “A” won by 10 wickets – Sabina Park, Jamaica

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES

November

Wed 1 1st One-day Match – Sabina Park (2 pm)

Fri 3 2nd One-day Match – Sabina Park (2 pm)

Sun 5 3rd One-day Match – Trelawny Multiplex (9:30 am)