Windies ‘A’ squad for one-day matches against Sri Linka ‘A’

(CWI) – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies has announced a 13-member Windies “A” squad for the three One-day matches against Sri Lanka “A”, starting this week.
SQUAD
Jahmar Hamilton (Captain)
Sunil Ambris
Ronsford Beaton
Shamarh Brooks
John Campbell
Rahkeem Cornwall
Sheldon Cottrell
Montcin Hodge
Damion Jacobs
Reynard Leveridge
Kyle Mayers
Andre McCarthy
Odean Smith
Team Management Unit
Graeme West (Head Coach)
Dwain Gill (Team Operations Manager)
Corey Collymore (Assistant Coach)
Khevyn Williams (Physiotherapist)
Zephrynus Nicholas (Fitness Coordinator)
Dinesh Mahabir (Video Data Analyst)
Four players that did not play in the preceding “Tests” have been chosen in the squad. They are: Guyana Jaguars fast bowler Ronsford Beaton, Windward Islands Volcanoes all-rounder Kyle Mayers, along with the Jamaica Scorpions pair of Andre McCarthy and Odean Smith, a member of the West Indies Under-19 side that won the ICC Youth World Cup last year in Bangladesh.
Commenting on the squad, Chairman of the CWI Selection Panel, Courtney Browne said: “The squad builds on our last President’s XI squad which played against England earlier this year with Jahmar Hamilton retained as captain.
“Players coming into the square are those to replace the players that have moved up to the senior team or those that are not available at this time.”
He added: “Our ‘A’ Team programme is a stepping stone to our senior team and the panels want to encourage players to focus on consistent performances.
“With a full year of One-day International matches coming up next year, including the ICC World Cup qualifiers next March in Zimbabwe, this is another opportunity, along with the Regional Super50 Cup next January, for players to present themselves for any places available in the senior team.”
RESULTS OF MATCHES
October
Wed 11 to Sat 14 1st “Test” – Windies “A” won by an innings and 13 runs – Trelawny Multiplex, Jamaica
Thu 19 to Sun 22 2nd “Test” – Sri Lanka “A” won by 280 runs – Trelawny Multiplex
Thu 26 to Sun 29 3rd “Test” – Sri Lanka “A” won by 10 wickets – Sabina Park, Jamaica
SCHEDULE OF MATCHES
November
Wed 1 1st One-day Match – Sabina Park (2 pm)
Fri 3 2nd One-day Match – Sabina Park (2 pm)
Sun 5 3rd One-day Match – Trelawny Multiplex (9:30 am)