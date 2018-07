There’s no stopping Serena Williams. The new mom made it into the last four earlier today after victory over Italian Camila Giorgi. Despite dropping the first set, Williams fought back and finished on 3-6 6-3 6-4.

In a couple of days, Williams will face German 13th seed Julia Gorges in the semis.

Angelique Kerber also made it into the semi final round, after defeating Daria Kasatkina 6-3 7-5.

