WIMBLEDON- SERENA WILLIAMS AND ANDY MURRAY TO PARTNER FOR MIXED DOUBLES

BBC Sport- Britain’s Andy Murray has confirmed he will play mixed doubles with Serena Williams at Wimbledon.

Murray, a two-time singles champion at SW19, will compete in both the men’s and mixed doubles less than a month after returning following hip surgery.

American Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles winner, had earlier told journalists: “If you guys really want it… all right, done.”

The pair are expected to play their first match together on Thursday.