WIMBLEDON FINAL: DJOKOVIC’S WIN OVER FEDERER ATTRACTS PEAK AUDIENCE 9.6 MILLION

BBC SPORT- Novak Djokovic’s epic five-set win over Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final on Sunday attracted a peak TV audience of 9.6 million on BBC 1.

On a huge day for British sport, an average of six million people tuned in to watch the longest ever Wimbledon final, lasting four hours 57 minutes.

England’s Cricket World Cup final win over New Zealand was watched by a peak of 7.9m across Channel Four and Sky.

A peak of 2.5 million viewers watched the British Grand Prix on Channel Four.

Meanwhile, there were 28.3 million programme requests for Wimbledon 2019 online.