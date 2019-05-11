Home / Breaking News / WIFE OF MURDERED SHOPKEEPER SAYS SHE HAS FORGIVEN THE KILLERS

WIFE OF MURDERED SHOPKEEPER SAYS SHE HAS FORGIVEN THE KILLERS

Stephy Anius May 11, 2019 Breaking News, News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The wife of murdered Saint Lucia businessman ‘Stan’Pistol, says  she has forgiven his killers and prays that they ask God for forgiveness.

Mrs. Grandalen Pistol was left without a husband and father of her children as a result of a violent robbery that resulted in the shooting death of her husband on Friday 15th February.

Two brothers, Donovan and Reuben Ismael from Marchand, have been charged with his murder. She said that the arrest was the beginning of closure for her. She says that as a parent she feels sorry for the mother who has to go through the pain of having two sons in prison accused of murder.

