WI Women to face Sri Lanka at Lara Academy next month

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba will be hosting three One Day Internationals between West Indies Women and the touring Sri Lanka Women next month.

The Windies Women will begin their bid for direct qualification to the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 when they host Sri Lanka for a series of three One-day International and three Twenty20 Internationals.

The three ODIs to be contested on October 11, 13 and 15 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad will form part of the new round of matches in the ICC Women’s Championship which will be contested between the leading eight women’s teams in the World from now until March 2020.

The top eight teams include the Windies, Sri Lankan, Australia, recently-crowned World champions England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

Following the conclusion of the ICC Women’s Championship, the top three ranked teams plus the hosts (New Zealand) automatically qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021. The remaining four teams will have a second chance to qualify through the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 qualifier.

