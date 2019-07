WHO WILL WIN THE 2019 ICC CRICKET ORLD CUP? NEW ZEALAND OR ENGLAND?

Host team England will play New Zealand on Sunday July 14th for the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

On Tuesday, New Zealand defeated favourites India by 18 runs, and on Thursday, England beat defending champions Australia by 8 wickets.

The West Indies finished one position ahead of Afghanistan for 9th on the table with 5 points.

Who do you predict will win the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup?

New Zealand or England?