The World Health Organization is encouraging people the world over to stick to the current covid-19 protocols. The who cautions that the arrival of vaccine treatments will not necessarily signal the beginning of the end of the pandemic.
The World Health Organization is encouraging people the world over to stick to the current covid-19 protocols. The who cautions that the arrival of vaccine treatments will not necessarily signal the beginning of the end of the pandemic.
One mother is desperately seeking closure in the search of her son who has reportedly …