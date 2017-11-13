Who Killed Saadia Byron?

Police have arrested two people in connection with the death of 32- year-old Saadia Byron.

Byron’s body was found after a more than 24-hour search in Black Bay, Laborie after family members filed a missing person report at the local police station on November 10.

The last reported contact between Saadia Byron and her family was made hours before concerns about her whereabouts arose. Several hours after leaving home that Thursday, Byron reportedly told one family member that she was on her way to get groceries. Other reports indicate that Byron, after grocery shopping, told relatives that she was on board a minibus on her way home.

Saadia Byron was never seen alive again by her relatives. Undergarments believed to have belonged to Byron were recovered Friday night.

Byron’s disappearance prompted a joint search and rescue effort with local police and the Black Bay community that would span two days.

The search and rescue soon turned into a recovery effort. On November 11, a body was found in a densely wooded area not far away from her home. Denver Eugene, a cousin of the deceased said he made the discovery. Abandoned grocery bags eventually led Eugene to the gruesome shallow grave where Byron’s body was hidden – under rocks and shrubbery. Saadia was found partially nude.



Family members have told HTS News4orce Saadia has previously made complaints about a known individual.

Saadia’s ex-boyfriend is reportedly one of the two suspects detained by police.