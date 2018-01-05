A new Governor General will take office on January 12th 2018.
The Governor General designate, is Emmanuel Neville Cenac, a former government Minister who disappeared from the national scene in the late 90’s.
I can’t understand st Lucia when some one cross the floor of government the get dismissed from office so why bringing this man for a higher posted this shame . Prime minister you have no common sense. Every one around the world look at St Lucia finish. St Lucia stop talking about others and look at what happening to you. This beat all. This is shame what a shame “::