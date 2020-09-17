WHERE IS THE DISTRESS FUND?

Attorneys for Castries south MP, Dr Ernest Hilaire have written to prime minister Allen Chastanet demanding a retraction in the car importation controversy. The lawyers who have also sent correspondence to the comptroller of the customs and excise department, warn of legal action in the high court, if an apology and retraction are not forthcoming. The Allen Chastanet administration has accused Dr Hilaire of not following procedure in the importation of a vehicle during his tenure as Saint Lucia high commissioner to the UK. The government of Saint Lucia has reportedly launched an investigation into the matter. Dr Hilaire has denied any-wrong doing and the threat of legal action, stems from a public statement issued by the office of the prime minister on September 2nd 2020. Attorneys for the Castries south MP have accused the prime minister of unlawful abuse of the office in relation to a matter concerning a citizen of Saint Lucia. Dr Hilaire is also seeking material pertinent to the investigation from the customs department. The agency has been given an ultimatum of five working days to accede to the request.