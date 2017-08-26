What Does Trade Licence Reform Mean For Saint Lucia?

Minister for commerce Bradley Felix explains that revising Saint Lucia’s Trade Licence process and act might give the island an edge in the 2018 ease of doing business report.

The commerce department has been hard at work on enhancing the trade and investment environment in Saint Lucia.

The department recently announced three major changes to the process.

They include the availability of the online application process and amendments to the legal framework.



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Print

