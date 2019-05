West Indies Women secured a clean sweep against Ireland in the 3 match T20 series this week.

In the final ODI on Wednesday, Hayley Matthews made 107 runs to lead her side to 188/1.

Ireland went out on 116/ 3, with Stephanie Taylor taking 2-19.

West Indies won the first ODI by 64 runs, and the second by 45 runs.

They will next play England Women on June 6th in a 3 match ODI series.