West Indies to face Sri Lanka in second test at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground

Press Release- Exciting International cricket returns to the Caribbean starting June 6th as the West Indies host Sri Lanka in three test matches.

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) is currently planning as St Lucia prepares to host the second test match between the two teams. The match is scheduled to bowl off at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Thursday June 14th to Monday June 18th, 2018.

Ticket prices are EC $40 per match day, and season tickets at EC $120 and will be available at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground ticket office the week of the match. Tickets can also be purchased online at the cricketwestindies.org.

Matches commence at 10am each day and ends at 5pm. The (LOC) is hoping to give away at least 500 tickets a day to school children in uniform and also national cricketers. Come support the West Indies cricket team in their quest to move up the World test match ranking.

West Indies versus Sri Lanka, from Thursday 14th June to Monday 18th June, at the Daren Sammy Cricket Grounds from 10am.

