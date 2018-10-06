Home / Sports / WEST INDIES SUFFERS CRUSHING 272-RUN DEFEAT

WEST INDIES SUFFERS CRUSHING 272-RUN DEFEAT

Liz-Anne De Beauville October 6, 2018 Sports Leave a comment

(CMC) – West Indies suffered a humiliating innings and 272-run defeat inside three days in the opening Test here Saturday, to hand India their largest-ever victory in Tests.

Starting the third day at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium requiring a huge effort to remain in the contest, West Indies spectacularly lost 14 wickets, to extend their unflattering 24-year-old record without a victory on Indian soil.

They were dismissed for 181 in their first innings after resuming the day on 94 for six, with Royston Chase top-scoring with 53 and tail-ender Keemo Paul getting 47. Off-spinner Ravi Ashwin grabbed four for 37.

Following on by 468 runs, West Indies capitulated a second time for 196, despite an attacking 83 from left-handed opener Kieran Powell.

Kuldeep Yadav wrecked the innings with five for 57 while fellow left-arm spinner Ravi Jadeja picked up three for 35.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

SLBA- Commercial Basketball League Day 7 RESULTS

Press Release- The 2018 Commercial Basketball League brought to you by St. Lucia Sports Online …

Let us know what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: