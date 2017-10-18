West Indies recall Cooper for Sri Lanka T20Is

[ESPNcricinfo] Batsman Britney Cooper has been recalled to West Indies women’s squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka women, which starts from October 19 in Antigua. Cooper was picked in place of 20-year-old Reniece Boyce, the only change to the squad that swept the preceding ODI series 3-0.

West Indies women squad: Stafanie Taylor (capt), Merissa Aguilleira (wk), Britney Cooper, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Shakera Selman.

Cooper has not played an international match since November last year. Considered a T20 specialist, she was part of the side that defeated India 3-0 in the T20 leg of the tour last year. In their title-winning campaign in the World T20 last year, her 48-ball 61 helped set up a win against New Zealand in the semi-final.

Weighing in on the selection of Cooper Courtney Browne, chairman of the Cricket West Indies selection panel, said: “Results from the ICC Women’s Championship matches against Sri Lanka women were encouraging and the team needs to build on the momentum going into the Twenty20 International series.

“Britney was brought into the T20 squad, as she has shown in the past that she can be aggressive with the bat and increase the scoring rate when needed at times. She was part of our T20 World Cup-winning squad and played her part in that memorable victory.”

West Indies, the defending champions in the twenty-over format, are scheduled to play the three T20Is on October 19, 21 and 22 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.