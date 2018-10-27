WEST INDIES BEAT INDIA BY 43 RUNS TO LEVEL SERIES 1-1

The Indian Express-Virat Kohli’s 38th ODI century went in vain as India fell short of a 284-run target by 43 runs. Marlon Samuels took three wickets in the last 10 overs, including that of Kohli to lead West Indies’ charge to victory. They have now levelled the five-match series 1-1 and India are feeling the effects of being too reliant on their captain during batting efforts.

Ashey Nurse is man of the match:

“I was able to play with free spirit. When Shai got out, I had to do something to get a big score. Always back yourself to win the game. Just dedicated my wickets to my friend to my good friend Sunny Sohail, whom I met in the CPL.”

