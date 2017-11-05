Home / News Updates / West Indies ‘A’ Victorious against Sri Lanka ‘A’

Rehani Isidore November 5, 2017 News Updates, Sports Leave a comment

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — A stellar all-round bowling performance propelled West Indies ‘A’ to a 45-run win over Sri Lanka ‘A’, as they levelled their three-match unofficial One-Day International (ODI) series 1-1 at the Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium on Sunday.

The Sri Lankans, who came into the match confident of sweeping the series, seemed poised to accomplish the feat after being asked to chase a meagre 152 by the hosts.

But just as it was when the visitors were bowling, the West Indies ‘A’ three-prong seam attack backed by medium pacer Kyle Mayers and spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, enjoyed the bowler friendly conditions in restricting Sri Lanka to 107.

Cottrell took 4-44, while Mayers and Cornwall ended with figures of 3-24 and 2-23, respectively.

Opener Nipun Karunanayake, led the visitors’ resistance with a patient 47 from 113 balls, including two boundaries.

Earlier, Left-arm pace Vimukthi Perera snared figures of 4-25 from 9.1 overs, backed by fellow seamers Lahiru Kumara (2-30) and Shehan Madusanka (2-35) in tantalising the West Indies ‘A’ batting.

Scores: West Indies ‘A’ 152 all out (44.1 overs); Sri Lanka ‘A’ 105 all out (38.3 overs)

