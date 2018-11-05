We’re Hiring !

Vacancies exist at HTS for the following posts:



– Web assistant: Must have knowledge of HTML, WordPress and other web design tools.

– Radio Announcer : Must have excellent command of the English language, both written and oral. Must have excellent communication skills.

– Production Assistant : Must have knowledge of video editing, video camera operation, sound design and scene lighting.

Candidates please apply by sending resume via e-mail to webmaster@htsstlucia.org or mail documents to Box 621, Castries.

