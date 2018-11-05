Home / News Updates / WE’RE HIRING!

WE’RE HIRING!

Jaymi Lascaris November 5, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

We’re  Hiring !

 

Vacancies  exist  at  HTS  for the  following  posts:


– Web assistant:  Must have  knowledge of HTML, WordPress and other web design tools.

 

– Radio Announcer : Must have excellent command of the English language, both  written and oral. Must have excellent communication skills.

 

– Production Assistant : Must have knowledge of video editing, video camera operation, sound design and scene lighting.

 

Candidates please apply by sending resume via e-mail to webmaster@htsstlucia.org or mail documents to Box 621, Castries.

