We’re Hiring !
Vacancies exist at HTS for the following posts:
– Web assistant: Must have knowledge of HTML, WordPress and other web design tools.
– Radio Announcer : Must have excellent command of the English language, both written and oral. Must have excellent communication skills.
– Production Assistant : Must have knowledge of video editing, video camera operation, sound design and scene lighting.
Candidates please apply by sending resume via e-mail to webmaster@htsstlucia.org or mail documents to Box 621, Castries.