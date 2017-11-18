Warrican tilts balance Pride’s way

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) – Out-of-favour West Indies left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican struck twice in as many balls in the final session to hand Barbados Pride the advantage on the second day of their fourth-round Regional four-day contest against Windward Islands Volcanoes.

At the close at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here yesterday, Volcanoes were battling on 151 for five in in their first innings, in reply to Pride’s 360 all out earlier in the day.

They were in good shape at one stage on 89 for two but Warrican knocked over Kavem Hodge for 38 and Barbadian Kirk Edwards without scoring in successive deliveries, to hurt the innings.

However, Roland Cato came to his side’s aid with an unbeaten 47, and was partnered by Barbadian Kyle Mayers on 21, at stumps.

Volcanoes trail by 209 runs heading into today’s pivotal penultimate day.

Earlier, Pride were dismissed about 40 minutes after lunch, after resuming from their overnight 273 for five.

All-rounder Kevin Stoute, unbeaten on 59 overnight, top-scored with 84, while Justin Greaves, on 14 not out at the start, carved out 54.

Tyrone Theophile picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in first-class cricket to finish with five for 56, while fellow off-spinner Shane Shillingford supported with three for 102.