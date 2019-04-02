Organizers for Club Gar officially launched their annual ‘Walk For a Cause’ last week. This year’s cause will focus on children with the movement disorder, Cerebral palsy. More in this report.
Organizers for Club Gar officially launched their annual ‘Walk For a Cause’ last week. This year’s cause will focus on children with the movement disorder, Cerebral palsy. More in this report.
DASH directors hosted their official Charity presentation, following their successful colour run which took place …