Vive la Woz! La Wòz-la ka bwiyé

The 2017 La Woz Festival kicked off with a church service at the Saint Peter Roman Catholic in Dennery and culminated with a gwan fet at the Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary School.

The event is dedicated entirely to its namesake flower and highlights the Feast of Saint Rose De Lima August 30.

A 20-member visiting group from French Guiana, Cayenne are celebrating the unique traditional festival with Saint Lucia. After song-filled seances; La Woz Societies finally dressed up in magnificent attire of their respective roles; for a feast day, full of splendor and music.

This year; 10 participating groups marched to the Roman Catholic Dennery Church for a special service; which precedes their parades through the streets, before returning to the Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary School; for the gwan fet or feast.

During the fet; live musicians jumpstart a nightlong party of folk dancing with rustic instruments; like the banjo and shak-shak.

A Lead singer is selected as central figure at the séance; and is responsible for sustaining the spirit of the evenings of entertainment. This year’s Fet La Woz focused on peace and unity.

The 10 Flower societies hail from Belle Vue; Vieux-Fort, Desruisseaux, Grand Riviere, Laborie, Monchy, Soufriere, Dennery and the Rainbow Bridge Project.

Saint Lucians residing in Cayenne have managed to sparked French Nationals interest in the festival. La Rose is not the only historic flower festival in Saint Lucia; the La Marguerite societies celebrate on October 17th.

Though both societies sing about the virtues of flowers; they are intense rivals. [Watch video]